EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’d Give a Slight Edge to Stevie G’ - Former Arsenal & France Player Mikael Silvestre on Who’s Better Patrick Vieira or Steven Gerrard

Speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated / LFC Transfer Room, former Arsenal and Manchester United player Mikael Silvestre has gave his opinion on who is better, Patrick Vieira or Liverpool's Steven Gerrard.

The old age debate is who is better, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes or Frank Lampard.

However, Arsenal fans have decided to try and sneak Patrick Vieira into the conversation.

So during our exclusive interview with former Arsenal and France player Mikael Silvestre, we asked him who was better, Patrick Vieira or Steven Gerrard.

You played with Patrick Vieira while you were at Arsenal and you came up against Steven Gerrard multiple times, in your opinion, who was the better player and why?

"It's difficult to separate and put one on top of the other. Patrick is my friend, but I must admit that Steven (even though he played for Liverpool) was a top, top, top player," said Silvestre.

"Both of them were full of character, leadership, and as they both played centre midfield, they were the engines of their teams.

"Thinking through it, I’d give a slight edge to Stevie G, as he scored more goals than Patrick.

"He had that eye for the goal whereas Patrick was more about giving to the team and assisting other players to score.

"But you have to look at size. Patrick is a big lad so before he strikes the ball it takes a lot of time from those long legs! It was more natural that Gerrard had more opportunities to shoot and score."

