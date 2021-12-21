Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’d Give a Slight Edge to Stevie G’ - Former Arsenal & France Player Mikael Silvestre on Who’s Better Patrick Vieira or Steven Gerrard

Author:

Speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated / LFC Transfer Room, former Arsenal and Manchester United player Mikael Silvestre has gave his opinion on who is better, Patrick Vieira or Liverpool's Steven Gerrard.

The old age debate is who is better, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes or Frank Lampard.

Steven Gerrard Patrick Vieira

However, Arsenal fans have decided to try and sneak Patrick Vieira into the conversation.

So during our exclusive interview with former Arsenal and France player Mikael Silvestre, we asked him who was better, Patrick Vieira or Steven Gerrard.

You played with Patrick Vieira while you were at Arsenal and you came up against Steven Gerrard multiple times, in your opinion, who was the better player and why?

"It's difficult to separate and put one on top of the other. Patrick is my friend, but I must admit that Steven (even though he played for Liverpool) was a top, top, top player," said Silvestre.

"Both of them were full of character, leadership, and as they both played centre midfield, they were the engines of their teams.

Read More

"Thinking through it, I’d give a slight edge to Stevie G, as he scored more goals than Patrick.

"He had that eye for the goal whereas Patrick was more about giving to the team and assisting other players to score.

"But you have to look at size. Patrick is a big lad so before he strikes the ball it takes a lot of time from those long legs! It was more natural that Gerrard had more opportunities to shoot and score."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Steven Gerrard Patrick Vieira
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’d Give a Slight Edge to Stevie G’ - Former Arsenal & France Player Mikael Silvestre on Who’s Better Patrick Vieira or Steven Gerrard

1 minute ago
Mikael Silvestre
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Spoke to Alex Ferguson’ - Mikael Silvestre on Choosing Manchester United Over Liverpool

31 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Paul Tierney
News

Jurgen Klopp Escapes FA Punishment Following Post-Match Comments On Referee Paul Tierney For Liverpool's Match Against Tottenham

53 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Top Three for Sure’ - Former Arsenal & Manchester United Player Mikael Silvestre on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Interviews

'I Am In, 100 Percent' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Backs COVID Circuit Breaker

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: ‘He’s up There’ - Mikael Silvestre on Mohamed Salah’s Comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

EFL Cup: Match Prediction - Liverpool vs Leicester City

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Manchester City
News

Revealed: Premier League Best XI Based On Performance Data - Liverpool & Manchester City Dominate

3 hours ago