Exclusive Interview: Neil Mellor on His Famous Assist, Mohamed Salah's Contract & More

You were a part of one of the most famous Liverpool goals ever, did you realise how big your 'lovely cushioned header' would be at the time?

"I didn't but I was very grateful for Martin Tyler's commentary, I thought it was perfectly summed up," said Mellor.

"To me, football is about moments and memories, so it's nice to have one and be associated with Liverpool Football Club for that.

"For me, I was a squad player and to go on to achieve what we did as a squad in Istanbul in 2005 was fantastic.

"I look at the squad this year and I think the same, it's going to be a squad game; Liverpool can't play the same XI every game.

"There are going to be players who need to make those sorts of contributions, however small, the whole squad will have a part to play.

"It's a really strong squad, they have the mentality so when players do come in then they are up to speed and capable of contributing.

"But for me personally, it was nice to contribute with that lovely, cushioned header for Gerrard."

With Liverpool's midfield getting on a bit and the Reds linked with multiple players like Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and more, who would you sign for the Reds if you could?

"It's a tough question when you see how good Liverpool have been," said Mellor.

"Liverpool are at the strongest they've ever been under Jurgen Klopp at this minute in time, there's a lot of competition for places.

"I think they've been fortunate this season with a lack of injuries because we saw what impact injuries had on the team last season.

"With a fully fit squad, you're thinking who's going to start?

"So, it's not a case of who Liverpool need to sign, there's no talk about that whatsoever which with some football clubs can happen thinking who might we sign in the summer.

"There's no talk of that at Liverpool at the moment, even the likes of Henderson and Milner; they are invaluable to the dressing room at Liverpool.

"They really do help a lot of the foreign players coming in and the younger players as well.

"Trent's benefit from that under those two and I think if you had to look at someone who potentially could come in then Jude Bellingham is a player who every Premier League club would want.

"I think he's an outstanding, young English talent and he may be on the radar in the future, but at the moment there's no talk of Liverpool needing a player.

"Gini Wijnaldum left last summer, and no one has talked about missing him so far this season.

"There was a lot of talk of who needs to replace Gini Wijnaldum, but they've not needed to; Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot have both stepped up when they've needed to.

"As I said I think the lack of injuries has really helped Liverpool, especially in that department."

Mohamed Salah is in a stalemate with Liverpool over a new contract, do you think Liverpool should give him what they want or is there a limit to what they should offer him?

"I've got no idea what he's demanding or where they are with the negotiations," said Mellor.

"What I would say is that Mohamed Salah has become one of the best players in the world because of Liverpool Football Club.

"Liverpool have given him the platform for him to develop and show how good he can be.

"Jurgen Klopp has been massive for his development, so when you're a player and you're happy playing at the top level, then I don't see why you would want to leave.

"I don't know whether it's something to do with the numbers, but I'm sure Liverpool have offered him a very good contract.

"I hope he signs it because I think he's an outstanding player and I've enjoyed watching him in a Liverpool shirt.

"He contributes in big games as we saw against Manchester United, he's hit 30 goals for the season and that's despite having knockbacks at international level with Egypt.

"He's a massive player for Liverpool and has been since he arrived, I hope he signs his contract, but I think Liverpool will not break what they believe is a fair offer.

"I think they would have given or will give him a fair offer, then it's up to Mohamed Salah to make that decision to whether he wants it or not.

