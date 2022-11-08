Exclusive: 'They Can't Take The Team Much Further' Glen Johnson Reacts To FSG Putting Liverpool Up For Sale

Glen Johnson played over 350 games in the Premier League during his successful career.

Reflecting on his days at Anfield, the former England right-back delved into his thoughts on how Liverpool are run and whether FSG selling is in the best interests of the club.

Speaking about the ownership of the club, the 38-year-old said, "FSG deserve an awful lot of credit, they took over the club in a totally different position. They've really improved it and won everything. They've pumped a lot of money into it but as we know in football, cycles come around and change very quickly.

"Everyone goes through cycles. There's not a club in the world that improves year after year after year. Maybe they just think after losing two finals last year they can't take the team much further. They're businessmen, so maybe they've got their eyes on buying somewhere else or another American team. If they do sell up then I don't think anyone can really complain after what they delivered."

It is important not to forget what John W. Henry and co have done since buying the Reds in a considerably worse-off state in 2010, a year after Johnson joined from Portsmouth.

Although some fans argue that Liverpool have outgrown FSG, the club would almost certainly be in a far worse position now if it were not for the Boston Red Sox owners.

