'I’m Going With Liverpool' - Arsenal Legend Ian Wright on the Premier League Title Race

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has predicted that Liverpool have a shot at winning the Premier League and Champions League this season.

A lot of Liverpool fans thought winning the Premier League this season was out of reach.

However, main rivals Manchester City dropped some points in January, which opened the door for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side to challenge once again.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Pep Guardiola's side are currently nine points ahead of Liverpool but the Reds have a game in hand and still have to play Man City at the Etihad this season.

Liverpool still have a realistic chance of winning four trophies this season and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes they can win the two big ones.

When asked who he thinks could win the Premier League this season, Wright backed Jurgen Klopp's men.

“I fancy that Liverpool will probably think they can do the Champions League as well," said Wright.

"I’m not going to write Liverpool off, I’m going to go with Liverpool [to win the league].”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook