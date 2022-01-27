Skip to main content
'You Basically Put A Trap' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk On Defending One-v-One Situations

In a recent interview, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been talking about his method for dealing with one on one situations with attackers.

Virgil van Dijk

After damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2020, Van Dijk was ruled for the remainder of the season but has returned for the new campaign and has helped the Reds run of just two defeats in all competitions since August 2021.

Liverpool are still challenging on all four fronts with their number four back leading the defence and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, he is very specific when explaining how he deals with defending when being attacked one-v-one.

"You should pick a side where you want the striker to go, so you basically put a trap. You try to know what is best.

"I try to look at the eyes. If someone in front of you is very technical and does all these tricks, you might be thinking 'What's going on here'?

"You can see from the body language and, in my case, I like to look at some player's eyes."

