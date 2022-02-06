'18 Months Is A Long Time' - Carragher On The Contract Situation Of Salah, Mane & Firmino At Liverpool

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher believes there is plenty of time for extending the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino but understands at some point, one or two of them may decide to move on.

The trio who have excelled under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp helping the team to win major trophies, all have just 18 months to run on their current contracts.

A Long Time

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Carragher is unfazed by the situation and believes there is plenty of time to get the situation sorted but says Mohamed Salah must take priority.

“18 months is a long time, it really is.

“I think Mo Salah is the one you want to get sorted first, possibly more so than the others (Mane and Roberto Firmino).

“You look at him and Mane now in the Africa Cup of Nations final, two of the best attackers in world football, and the service they’ve given the club. Hopefully, we can get a few more years out of them."

Great Faith In FSG

The ex England international says the staff at the club and owners FSG are the best at sorting these matters and have people in place to cope even with Sporting Director Michael Edwards moving on

“But I always trust Liverpool as a club in terms of buying, selling and sorting contracts out. I think we’re the best at it so I’m not panicking at all. I’ve got great faith in FSG.

“Michael Edwards is obviously moving on but you’ve got Julian Ward there now and Jurgen Klopp. It’s a brilliant team that we’ve got behind the scenes and I think we should just trust them.”

Nothing Lasts Forever

Whilst Carragher knows from his own personal experience that the big players renewing contracts provides a boost for the dressing room, he acknowledges that at some point you have to make plans for the future.

“As a player I think we’re all a little bit selfish when it comes to situations like contracts. You look after yourself but if I’m in that dressing room and Fernando Torres or Steven Gerrard signs a new contract, I’m delighted.

“And I’m sure everyone in that dressing room now will be desperate for Mo Salah to sign a new contract as well as Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino as well.

“These are legends of this club and we’ll be talking about them in 20-30 years, that’s how good they’ve been.

“But nothing lasts forever and that’s why Liverpool have done such really good business with Luis Diaz because maybe, who knows, at the end of the season or the year after one of the front three will move on. They’re at that age in football.

“But if you’re another player in that squad, you’ll be absolutely delighted if those players join the other five or six, or whatever it is, in signing new contracts and it bodes well for Liverpool’s future.”

