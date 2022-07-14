'A £50-60 Million Centre-Half' - Pundit Praises Liverpool After New Joe Gomez Contract

A former England international has praised Liverpool's business as they retained Joe Gomez at the club on a new long-term deal.

Speculation had been rife that the England international could look to move on this summer after struggling for game-time last season but has now committed his future to Anfield.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson praised the man management of Jurgen Klopp and believes Gomez will have received some assurances about playing time.

“I think he’s obviously got a great relationship with Jurgen Klopp.

“Klopp has promised him that there is some kind of future there, and I think it’s a fantastic signing for Liverpool.

“They’ve secured their asset for the next five years, and they now go into this season with four top-class centre-halves.

“It’s brilliant because if he plays then they have the player they wanted, but if he only plays a bit-part role – his value will only go up. They could have a £50-60million centre-half on their hands.”

Another busy season lies ahead for Liverpool and with four top-quality centre-backs at Klopp's disposal, Gomez will need to take his chance when his opportunity arises.

