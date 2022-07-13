Skip to main content

'A Bit Of A Bittersweet Moment' - Fabio Carvalho Reflects On Liverpool Debut

Fabio Carvalho has spoken about the bittersweet moment of making his Liverpool debut on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old donned a Liverpool shirt for the first time but Jurgen Klopp's team went down to a surprising 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, the Portuguese under-21 international admitted it was a mixed experience for him and that he hopes to put the result right when they play Crystal Palace on Friday.

"From the first day in training and until now as well, this is what I've been working on – to try to get into the team.

"Today it happened and I was on the pitch with my new teammates and they have welcomed me so well. I'm just thankful to be here and hopefully next game we can put things straight.

"We have a winning mentality that starts in training and we take it into the games. We want to win at any cost and do our best to try to win every game.

"Today it was a bit of a bittersweet moment for me because obviously it was my first game for Liverpool and hopefully the first of many.

"No-one really likes to get beat, especially against United and the way we did, but I'm sure we will be working on the pitch to try to justify that the next time we play against them.

"I had the chance obviously and it hit the post. But next game I'm sure I will get a goal, and that's the mentality I have to go to the next game with."

Despite the fact it was only a pre-season friendly, Klopp will want to see a reaction from his players when they take on the Eagles in Singapore on Friday.

