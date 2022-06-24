'A Bit Of A Conundrum That One' - Former Liverpool Player On Whether Naby Keita Should Be Sold

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy has been speaking about the future of Naby Keita in a recent interview.

The Guinea international has just 12 months left on his contract and despite reports suggesting talks about extending that deal will soon start, he has also been linked with a move away from the club.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Speaking to BeMyBet, Murphy admitted Liverpool's decision on the 27-year-old's future is not a straightforward one.

"Yeah, it’s a bit of a conundrum that one. I think he’s probably the signing that hasn’t exceeded expectation. He’s been a little bit underwhelming. He’s had some terrific games and he’s shown some good quality. He understands the role, or he’s understanding the role more and more, in Klopp’s side and he’s played him in some big games.

"There is definitely some trust there and I think Klopp believes there’s more to come from him. I don’t think he’ll be leaving. I know there are some supporters that would be happy to move him on and bring somebody else in. But I think that the problem they would have at the moment, is that they wouldn’t recoup the money that they spent on him."

IMAGO / PA Images

Murphy went on to say that he thinks that Keita will remain at the club and be given the opportunity to play more next season but will need to show consistency if he wants to avoid being sold next summer.

"I think this is a big season for him. I think this has to be his most productive and most consistent season as a Liverpool player. I think if we are talking this time next year and he’s still been a little bit in and out, not really produced the form that he’s capable of, then I think he probably will move on.

"But I think Klopp believes in him. I think he wants him to do well. As long as he stays fit, I think we’ll see him play more and more this season."

The signs were more positive from Keita last season that his fitness and form were more towards the levels expected and with a new contract likely, he will have the chance to win over the remaining doubters.

