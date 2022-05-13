Skip to main content
'A Blow To Liverpool And Klopp' - Former International Manager On Impact Of Losing Fabinho To Injury

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has been speaking in a recent interview about the impact of Liverpool losing Fabinho to injury.

The midfielder limped off during the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Speaking to Football Insider, whilst McLeish acknowledged losing the Brazilian is a huge blow, they have a ready-made replacement in skipper Jordan Henderson to limit the impact.

“There is an able replacement in that role in Jordan Henderson.

“Fabinho has been instrumental to their success. Henderson has kind of been in and out the team recently. Klopp has spared him in terms of his playing minutes.

“But he is capable of doing that role. He has the experience of playing in three or four different roles.

“To lose Fabinho for these massive games coming up would be a blow for Liverpool and Klopp. I’m not saying a devastating blow because they’ve got the personnel who can handle it.”

Initial reports had suggested that the Brazilian could be struggling to make the Champions League final on Saturday, 28th May but Jurgen Klopp seemed to allow those fears yesterday (via Liverpoolfc.com).

"There's a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever."

The match against Chelsea at Wembley gives Liverpool the chance to win their second trophy of the season and details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

