'A Competition For The Whole Club' - Jurgen Klopp On What Carabao Cup Victory Would Mean To Liverpool

As Liverpool prepare to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about this year's competition and what a victory on Sunday would mean.

Jurgen Klopp collecting his Premier League winners medal.

The German was speaking to Liverpoolfc.com as part of a preview of the game that could see his team add to the four trophies he has won since arriving on Merseyside.

Klopp believes a win on Sunday would represent a victory for the entire club having used players from the Academy and under 23s in the early rounds.

“All the different games were obviously difficult and we made a lot of changes, played a lot of kids.

“So if – a big if – we win the competition then it’s a competition really for the whole club and especially for the Academy as well because we used players from the U18s, we obviously used players from the U23s. 

"They are all really good and that’s why we used them, but some of them made obviously a proper impression, like Tyler [Morton], for example, like Kaide [Gordon], for example, like Conor [Bradley], for example – not to miss anybody."

He also acknowledged that for the first time in a long while, he is close to having a fully fit squad to choose from, a luxury he didn't have at the time when the early rounds were played.

“In this moment in time, even with two players out [Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota], it’s the first time that we would have the squad to play maybe two mainly senior teams, which was never possible before. 

"That’s why we had to do what we did and we came through and everybody deserves to be a part of this journey.”

The match with Chelsea at Wembley kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday. Watch out for more LFCTR coverage of the game over the coming days.

'A Competition For The Whole Club' - Jurgen Klopp On What Carabao Cup Victory Would Mean To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew

