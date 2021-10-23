'A Credit To Himself' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are two permanent fixtures on the right side of the pitch for a free scoring Liverpool. The England right back has been speaking about the qualities of his Egyptian teammate.

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com the 23 year old didn't hold back in his praise for Salah who has been unplayable at times this season and has scored 12 goals in all competitions.

Alexander-Arnold is not surprised by what Salah has been doing during this spell which has seen him score in nine consecutive games.

Dedication and Professionalism

"It's not the first time he's done that, to be honest."

"He's doing special things on the pitch at the minute.

The playmaking full back was also keen to emphasise how hard the 29 year old works and what a top professional he is.

"He's someone who dedicates a lot to his craft, to his game and someone who I've been able to build a good relationship with on and off the pitch.

"He's a credit to himself and his family. I just hope for us that he'll be able to keep it up for the season."

LFCTR Verdict

Both players have been superb down the Liverpool right so far this season.

Alexander-Arnold's passing seems to have gone to new levels as has Salah's work rate and goal scoring prowess.

The two players will be pivotal in how the game goes on Sunday but as long as they continue in the same vein it should be a good afternoon for Liverpool fans.

