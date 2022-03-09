'A Cup Final Every Weekend' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Reflects on Inter Milan Loss & Exciting Times At Liverpool

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was philosophical in defeat after his team went down 1-0 against Inter Milan at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lautaro Martinez's brilliant goal in the 61st minute looked like it had given Inter hope of a revival but Alexis Sanchez was shown a red card two minutes later. There was a comfortable end to the game for Liverpool as a result and they progressed to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the 23 year old admitted they were disappointed not to win the game but the bigger picture was purely to secure qualification.

"That’s all that mattered to us. We are disappointed obviously not to get the win but all that mattered to us was getting through to the next round.

"It’s important for the club, it’s important for us as a team and the fans, so that’s all that mattered."

Alexander-Arnold is clearly excited about what lies ahead for Liverpool, having three other competitions to challenge for to try and add to the Carabao Cup they won last month.

"We're in an amazing position. We’ve been able to get our hands on the first trophy of the season and are in a strong position in all the other three competitions.

"We have two exciting quarter-finals to look forward to, a cup final every weekend in the league.

"So, it’s exciting times to be at the club, to be in these games, and hopefully if everyone stays fit we’ll be able to see it through."

