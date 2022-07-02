'A Data Game' - Robbie Fowler Explains Liverpool's Scouting System & How Darwin Nunez Could Help In Certain Matches

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been discussing the club's scouting system in a recent interview.

The recruitment team at Anfield have an almost unblemished record since Jurgen Klopp joined the club in 2015 bringing in players with potential and seeing them turned into superstars.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fowler told bettingexpert that the model is not a complicated one and is now heavily based on data analytics.

“I think it is really simple.

“We are driven now by a stats game and a data game. We have all seen the Money Ball film. I don’t think it is as complex as that.

“I think we look at the player stats, how he brings others into the game, whether he can keep hold of the ball and bring others into it, whether he can score goals, whether he can roam behind, whether he can roam this side of the defence.”

The former England international also believes the signing of Uruguayan Nunez will help Liverpool break down teams that sit deep against them.

“I think one of Liverpool’s problems, it sounds stupid because of everything, I’ve seen in the last couple of years. A lot of teams have played sort of sitting deep. Liverpool has played all the football in front of the defence.

“Now we’ve got a player obviously in Nunez who can come maybe this side of the defenders (play beyond the defenders).

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“This should be obvious for a striker, but sometimes when you are this way, it makes the defenders want to roam backwards. It creates space for certain other players (in the middle) in these roles here. This has been played for years here, which obviously condenses the play. Nunez is a little bit of that player, he can play off the shoulder.”

Every signing at Liverpool has been well thought out, analysed and planned to perfection over recent years. Hopefully, Nunez, with the attributes he has will prove to be another success.

