'A Delicate Balancing Act' - Journalist Close To Club Says How Much He Thinks Liverpool Should Offer Mohamed Salah As Contract Stalemate Rumbles On

As the stalemate over Mohamed Salah's new Liverpool contract continues, James Pearce of The Athletic has given his view as to what a fair offer would represent.

The Egyptian has just under 15 months of his current deal to run and recent reports suggest that talks over an extension have broken down.

Mohamed Salah

Pearce was speaking on The Red Agenda podcast (via Empire Of The Kop) when he said Liverpool have to be careful as if they give Salah what he wants, then others may start demanding more themselves.

“I’ve never agreed with this ‘pay him whatever he wants’, you can’t run a business like that and you certainly can’t run a football club like it.

“You give Salah exactly what he wants and you can guarantee there’ll be a list of agents and players waiting outside Michael Edwards and Julian Ward’s offices at Kirkby wanting to renegotiate themselves."

The journalist is of the opinion that around the £300,000 per week mark would be sensible taking everything into account.

“I think it’s a delicate balancing act. It goes without saying that you have to be offering him… I’d certainly be offering him £300,000-a-week.

“When you look at some of the figures bandied around the Premier League, I think that would be as high as I would personally go if I were in Liverpool’s position.

“I think that’s stretching your wage structure without going to ridiculous levels and I think that also puts him in that higher echelon, not out on his own by any stretch of the imagination when you look at De Bruyne, who I think is over £350,000-£360,000-a-week, I think Grealish is on £300,000.”

