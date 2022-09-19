Skip to main content
'A Devastating New Blow For Curtis Jones' - Pundit On Latest Injury For Liverpool Midfielder

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

'A Devastating New Blow For Curtis Jones' - Pundit On Latest Injury For Liverpool Midfielder

Former Ireland international believes that the 21-year-old has missed an opportunity to establish himself in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A short cameo in Liverpool's 3-1 Community Shield victory over rivals Manchester City in August remains Curtis Jones's only appearance this season.

The England under-21 international picked up an issue with his tibia that sidelined him and whilst it looked like he was on the verge of a comeback two weeks ago, he suffered a setback that continues to rule him out.

Curtis Jones

Jones has been one of a number of midfielders that have been unavailable through injury to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Paddy Kenny told Football Insider he thinks the injury has meant a missed opportunity for the 21-year-old.

“The latest injury is a devastating new blow for Curtis Jones. He will know that he could have missed a golden opportunity to establish himself.

“Liverpool have been decimated in midfield, with (Naby) Keita, (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain out all season, (Jordan) Henderson out with a hamstring injury, and Thiago (Alcantara) only just back. But, after the international break, (Jurgen) Klopp will not be short of options, and the new signing Arthur (Melo) will be up to speed.

“Look how Harvey Elliott has established himself while all those senior stars have been injured. He has probably been Liverpool’s best midfielder this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Harvey Elliott

Jones is also a big talent, but it won’t be easy getting in that side now with everyone fit. Fabinho and Thiago are the main men, and everyone else has to fit around them”.

Klopp suggested that the new injury is not as bad as the initial problem so there is hope Jones can return shortly after the end of the international break.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool have so many games coming up in a short period of time that there are likely to be opportunities for all of Klopp's midfielders including Jones to impress.

The important thing is making sure they can back to fitness as soon as possible and stay available with Liverpool needing to improve on a poor start to the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Federico Valverde, Fede Valverde
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Return For Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Katie Stengel
Match Coverage

'Stengoal' - Fans React To Brilliant Win For Liverpool FC Women Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
imago1014935808h
Match Coverage

Stengel Fires Newly Promoted Liverpool To 2-1 Win Over Defending Champions Chelsea

By Alex Caddick
Real Madrid
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Federico Valverde’s Goal As Real Madrid Extend Lead In Madrid Derby

By Damon Carr
Arsenal
News

Premier League MW8 Round-Up | Arsenal Stay Top & Leicester's Woes Continue

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory

By Neil Andrew
Marcos Llorente
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid | Where To Watch / Live Stream | La Liga

By Neil Andrew