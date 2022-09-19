'A Devastating New Blow For Curtis Jones' - Pundit On Latest Injury For Liverpool Midfielder

A short cameo in Liverpool's 3-1 Community Shield victory over rivals Manchester City in August remains Curtis Jones's only appearance this season.

The England under-21 international picked up an issue with his tibia that sidelined him and whilst it looked like he was on the verge of a comeback two weeks ago, he suffered a setback that continues to rule him out.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Jones has been one of a number of midfielders that have been unavailable through injury to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Paddy Kenny told Football Insider he thinks the injury has meant a missed opportunity for the 21-year-old.

“The latest injury is a devastating new blow for Curtis Jones. He will know that he could have missed a golden opportunity to establish himself.

“Liverpool have been decimated in midfield, with (Naby) Keita, (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain out all season, (Jordan) Henderson out with a hamstring injury, and Thiago (Alcantara) only just back. But, after the international break, (Jurgen) Klopp will not be short of options, and the new signing Arthur (Melo) will be up to speed.

“Look how Harvey Elliott has established himself while all those senior stars have been injured. He has probably been Liverpool’s best midfielder this season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“Jones is also a big talent, but it won’t be easy getting in that side now with everyone fit. Fabinho and Thiago are the main men, and everyone else has to fit around them”.

Klopp suggested that the new injury is not as bad as the initial problem so there is hope Jones can return shortly after the end of the international break.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool have so many games coming up in a short period of time that there are likely to be opportunities for all of Klopp's midfielders including Jones to impress.

The important thing is making sure they can back to fitness as soon as possible and stay available with Liverpool needing to improve on a poor start to the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |