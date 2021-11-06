'A Feel-Good Factor': West Ham Expert Hails West Ham Ahead Of Liverpool Battle

Liverpool take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, hoping to close the gap to Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

The Reds come into the fixture in good form after defeating Atletico Madrid in midweek, with the Irons also successful in their defeat of Genk.

LFC Transfer Room spoke with The Athletic writer Roshane Thomas to preview the fixture, and the journalist was full of praise for West Ham United and their journey under David Moyes.

They currently sit fourth in the table, and Thomas accredited it to the bond of the squad.

'There's definitely a feelgood factor West Ham right now, on from last season really when they missed out on top four by two points.

'Previously at the club there's always been good spells of momentum but under David Moyes it's lasted such a long time, it shows no sign of ending.'

West Ham have good strength in depth, with the likes of Ben Johnson the latest to come in and impress in East London.

'We're seeing some great players do well - the likes of Jarrod Bowen. Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio, have all been fantastic

'They're all fighting for one another. It's been a great season so far for West Ham, and long may it continue'.

