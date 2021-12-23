'A Great Defender' - Former Barcelona Striker Hails Ibrahima Konate

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has praised Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate after the two faced off in the UEFA Champions League.

The Swede was on the losing side as Liverpool's heavily rotated side won 2-1 in Milan, with Konate starring in limiting the strikers' chances.

Ibrahimovic, 40, has featured for Milan's rivals Inter, Barcelona, Ajax, PSG and Manchester United in his time, so the praise comes in high regard for Konate.

“I asked to exchange shirts with Liverpool defender Konate. He won all the fights with me on the ground and in the air.

"I told him that he will be a great defender in the future and that he [should] remember my words well.”

Konate has impressed continuously since his arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer, earning Jurgen Klopp's trust even further with a domineering performance against Leicester in the second half of Liverpool's Carabao Cup win.

Konate replaced compatriot Billy Koumetio, and produced a Virgil van Dijk esque performance as the Reds produced a wonderful comeback.

Time will tell if Zlatan is right about him - but it's clear Liverpool have a player on their hands.

