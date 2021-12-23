Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

'A Great Defender' - Former Barcelona Striker Hails Ibrahima Konate

Author:

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has praised Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate after the two faced off in the UEFA Champions League.

The Swede was on the losing side as Liverpool's heavily rotated side won 2-1 in Milan, with Konate starring in limiting the strikers' chances.

Ibrahimovic, 40, has featured for Milan's rivals Inter, Barcelona, Ajax, PSG and Manchester United in his time, so the praise comes in high regard for Konate.

“I asked to exchange shirts with Liverpool defender Konate. He won all the fights with me on the ground and in the air.

"I told him that he will be a great defender in the future and that he [should] remember my words well.”

Read More

Konate has impressed continuously since his arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer, earning Jurgen Klopp's trust even further with a domineering performance against Leicester in the second half of Liverpool's Carabao Cup win.

Konate replaced compatriot Billy Koumetio, and produced a Virgil van Dijk esque performance as the Reds produced a wonderful comeback.

Time will tell if Zlatan is right about him - but it's clear Liverpool have a player on their hands.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ibrahima Konate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Quotes

'A Great Defender' - Former Barcelona Striker Hails Ibrahima Konate

1 minute ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'Nobody Takes It Seriously' - Jordan Henderson Speaks Passionately About Player Welfare

19 minutes ago
neco williams
Match Coverage

'I Fell In Love Again' Jurgen Klopp Shares His Love For The Liverpool Players As They Show Character In Comeback Against Leicester City

51 minutes ago
Takumi Minamino
News

Why Liverpool Player And Japan International Takumi Minamino Was Once a Guinness World Record Holder

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick
News

Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick Disagrees With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Over Festive Fixtures

2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
News

Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) 2021/22 Betting Odds

3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Hints At Staying At 'Special' Liverpool As He Wishes He Had Been At Anfield Longer

3 hours ago
Kelleher
Quotes

'He Could Not Keep Bees' - Liverpool Legend Believes It's Unlikely Klopp Will Allow Kelleher To Leave On Loan

3 hours ago