'A Great Fit' - Former Liverpool Player On Rumoured Transfer Target Harry Kane Of Tottenham Hotspur
Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson believes that Tottenham player and England captain Harry Kane would be a 'great fit' at Anfield.
After Sadio Mane was reported to be wanting a transfer this summer with Bayern Munich favourites to secure his signature, Kane was linked with a move to Anfield.
The 28-year-old was subject to a lot of speculation last summer when he was rumoured to favour a move to Manchester City but he ended up staying at the North London club and helped them to a top-four finish, qualifying for next season's Champions League.
Speaking in his column on bettingodds.com, Johnson admitted he would love to see Kane at Liverpool but believes it's not likely to happen.
“Personally, I’d love to see him at Liverpool. I think he’d be a great fit for them. We know how Liverpool do their business and I don’t think they’d break the bank for someone of Harry’s age.
Read More
I know he’s not old but Liverpool don’t do that sort of thing. I’d be very surprised if the deal came off, but I’d like to see it happen.”
Author Verdict
Harry Kane would be a real asset to this Liverpool team but as Johnson says it seems unlikely that the hierarchy at Anfield would pay such a huge fee for a 28-year-old.
The fact Tottenham also finished in a Champions League spot and it appears Antonio Conte is keen to stay on at the club makes this virtually an impossible deal to do.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
- Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price
- 'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans
- Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |