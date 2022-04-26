Skip to main content

'A Lazy Referee Who Is Overreliant On VAR' - Former Official On Man Who Will Take Charge Of FA Cup Final Between Liverpool & Chelsea

Former FIFA and Premier League official Keith Hackett has questioned the decision to award the FA Cup final to referee Craig Pawson.

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the showpiece at Wembley on Saturday, 14th May and Pawson has been awarded the game.

Jordan Henderson Divock Origi Craig Pawson

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett said whilst it's good for Pawson to be given the game, he needs to stop being so reliant on VAR.

“I compliment him on the fact that he’s been given the FA Cup final but he’s got to start making the big calls himself, not relying on VAR.

“He comes under the category of a lazy referee who is overreliant on VAR when he steps out to the middle.

Hackett believes that Pawson will go into the game with confidence based on his performances this season but must be better on the big occasion.

“Ultimately at the end of the day, he’s been consistent throughout the season. He’ll go into the FA Cup final with confidence.

“I just feel this is a referee who is not fulfilling his ability. Yes, he’s been awarded the FA Cup final but is that on performance or default? Let’s be kind and say it’s on performance.

“He’s got to referee a bit better than he is at the moment.”

