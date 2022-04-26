'A Lazy Referee Who Is Overreliant On VAR' - Former Official On Man Who Will Take Charge Of FA Cup Final Between Liverpool & Chelsea
Former FIFA and Premier League official Keith Hackett has questioned the decision to award the FA Cup final to referee Craig Pawson.
Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the showpiece at Wembley on Saturday, 14th May and Pawson has been awarded the game.
Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett said whilst it's good for Pawson to be given the game, he needs to stop being so reliant on VAR.
“I compliment him on the fact that he’s been given the FA Cup final but he’s got to start making the big calls himself, not relying on VAR.
“He comes under the category of a lazy referee who is overreliant on VAR when he steps out to the middle.
Hackett believes that Pawson will go into the game with confidence based on his performances this season but must be better on the big occasion.
Read More
“Ultimately at the end of the day, he’s been consistent throughout the season. He’ll go into the FA Cup final with confidence.
“I just feel this is a referee who is not fulfilling his ability. Yes, he’s been awarded the FA Cup final but is that on performance or default? Let’s be kind and say it’s on performance.
“He’s got to referee a bit better than he is at the moment.”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Match Highlights | Premier League | Robertson & Origi Goals Win Merseyside Derby
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
- Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top
- Player Ratings | Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Premier League
- Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player
- Report: Erling Haaland Signs For Manchester City, As They Prepare For Next Season’s Title Race Against Liverpool
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok