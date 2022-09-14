Skip to main content

'A Little Bit Of Complacency'- Ex Liverpool Man On Disappointing Start To Season

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has singled out multiple Reds players for the underwhelming start to the current season.
As many wouldn't have predicted, this is Liverpool's worst ever start to a campaign under the management of Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds only taking nine points out of their first six league games. 

Virgil Van Djik Amadou Onana

Therefore it's no wonder people are quickly trying to figure out exactly what the current problem is with Klopp's squad and why they seem off the boil. Is it just burn out? Or is it something else? 

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Anfield Legend Danny Murphy outlined his thoughts as to why certain issues seem to be troubling  his former club.  

“We’ve got to be careful to not go too overboard on this but my feeling is there’s an air of complacency among some of the players,” Murphy told talkSPORT

“They’ve fallen into what some managers call a ‘comfort zone’. Of course they go out with good intentions but when you know you’re going to play nearly every game. I think that can cause complacency at times. 

“When I talk about complacency I aim it at Virgil van Dijk a lot, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold - and some of the other lads are but I think he’s guilty of it. 

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold

"There’s a little bit of lethargy about his play, like he’s playing in third gear", added Murphy. 

"I think it’s a mixture of a little bit of complacency, a couple of problems in midfield and not having your best three fit and Fabinho not being at his best and putting Henderson in there means Trent becomes isolated. 

"Van Dijk looks like he’s playing protecting an injury. I don’t think he is but that’s the way it looks. Mohamed Salah's another one, Salah needs a kick. It’s nothing to do with the contract he signed but sometimes you need it. 

"When you’ve scored that many goals and done what he’s done sometimes you just need upstairs to say ‘come on." 

