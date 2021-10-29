'A Masterpiece' - AC Milan Legend Arrigo Sacchi On Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Former AC Milan and Italy Manager Arrigo Sacchi sat down with Jamie Carragher earlier in the week to give his thoughts on Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Sacchi was known for being a coach ahead of his time and for producing one the greatest club sides in history at AC Milan.

AC Milan legend Arrigo Sacchi pictured here with 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Carragher sat down with the 75 year old to discuss a number of footballing matters for his Daily Telegraph column.

The two spoke just 24 hours after Liverpool had demolished Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

'A Masterpiece'

The 2005 Champions League winner was keen to gather Sacchi's thoughts on the performance of Liverpool at Old Trafford a day earlier.

The Italian was clear that what he saw from the Reds was a team all working for each other whereas Manchester United were a team of individuals.

“This Liverpool team is a masterpiece.”

“A fantastic team without any real superstars. A true team. You see one playing for eleven, while other teams are eleven playing for themselves."

"80 per cent of the time, they are moving when they have the ball. If they were an orchestra they would always be in perfect tune and in perfect time.”

'Pep And Klopp Are Two Greats'

The manager who took Italy to a runners up spot in the 1994 World Cup now believes that the Premier League is leading the way in terms of the quality of it's coaches especially when it comes to Pep Guardiola and Klopp.

“England now has the best coaches in the world."

“Pep and Klopp are two greats who allow football to move forward. Without coaches like that, football dies."

Sacchi On Concern For The English Game

The Italian clearly has an admiration for the English game and supporters but he had a word of warning in respect of the ownership of some of the Premier League clubs.

“I watched Liverpool play Barcelona and I was emotional. I was emotional because it was not just a team winning, it was an entire city.

"In the next life, I want to be a coach in England. The football intelligence of the fans was always different in England."

"But I am worried because the clubs are being bought by people from America and the Middle East who do not share that understanding.”

LFCTR Verdict

It was both fascinating and re-assuring to hear a legend such as Sacchi speak in such glowing terms on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

All being well, the legacy of this Liverpool team will grow further this season if they can pick up another major trophy.

With Jurgen Klopp as the conductor of this orchestra there is every chance that could happen.

