Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'A Masterpiece' - AC Milan Legend Arrigo Sacchi On Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    Author:

    Former AC Milan and Italy Manager Arrigo Sacchi sat down with Jamie Carragher earlier in the week to give his thoughts on Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

    Sacchi was known for being a coach ahead of his time and for producing one the greatest club sides in history at AC Milan.

    Arrigo Sacchi Paolo Rossi

    AC Milan legend Arrigo Sacchi pictured here with 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi

    Carragher sat down with the 75 year old to discuss a number of footballing matters for his Daily Telegraph column.

    The two spoke just 24 hours after Liverpool had demolished Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

    'A Masterpiece'

    The 2005 Champions League winner was keen to gather Sacchi's thoughts on the performance of Liverpool at Old Trafford a day earlier.

    The Italian was clear that what he saw from the Reds was a team all working for each other whereas Manchester United were a team of individuals.

    “This Liverpool team is a masterpiece.” 

    “A fantastic team without any real superstars. A true team. You see one playing for eleven, while other teams are eleven playing for themselves."

    "80 per cent of the time, they are moving when they have the ball. If they were an orchestra they would always be in perfect tune and in perfect time.”

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Read More

    'Pep And Klopp Are Two Greats'

    The manager who took Italy to a runners up spot in the 1994 World Cup now believes that the Premier League is leading the way in terms of the quality of it's coaches especially when it comes to Pep Guardiola and Klopp.

    “England now has the best coaches in the world."

    “Pep and Klopp are two greats who allow football to move forward. Without coaches like that, football dies."

    Sacchi On Concern For The English Game

    The Italian clearly has an admiration for the English game and supporters but he had a word of warning in respect of the ownership of some of the Premier League clubs.

    “I watched Liverpool play Barcelona and I was emotional. I was emotional because it was not just a team winning, it was an entire city. 

    "In the next life, I want to be a coach in England. The football intelligence of the fans was always different in England."

    "But I am worried because the clubs are being bought by people from America and the Middle East who do not share that understanding.” 

    LFCTR Verdict

    It was both fascinating and re-assuring to hear a legend such as Sacchi speak in such glowing terms on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

    All being well, the legacy of this Liverpool team will grow further this season if they can pick up another major trophy.

    With Jurgen Klopp as the conductor of this orchestra there is every chance that could happen.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook |

    Arrigo Sacchi Paolo Rossi
    Interviews

    'A Masterpiece' - AC Milan Legend Arrigo Sacchi On Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    2 minutes ago
    Roberto Firmino Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Match Prediction: Liverpool v Brighton

    11 minutes ago
    Jurgen Klopp
    Interviews

    Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Whether He Liked Netflix Hit Squid Game

    55 minutes ago
    Adam Lallana Brighton
    Match Coverage

    Former Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Playing In New Position At Brighton, That Jürgen Klopp First Tried Him In

    1 hour ago
    Alisson Becker Champions League AC Milan
    News

    Liverpool And Brazil Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Changes Instagram Profile Picture To Honour Death of Father

    1 hour ago
    Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
    Opinions

    Top 5 Jurgen Klopp Signings At Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    Mike Dean Andy Robertosn
    Match Coverage

    Officials Confirmed: Mike Dean Will Referee Liverpool's Game v Brighton

    4 hours ago
    Raphinha
    Transfers

    Report: Neymar Tells PSG to Sign Liverpool Target and Leeds Forward Raphinha to Replace Kylian Mbappe

    4 hours ago