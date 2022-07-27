Skip to main content

'A Night Each Second Should Have Been On Video' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Initiation Night

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the team spirit amongst his squad and how initiation night was a big hit for everyone involved.

The Reds squad took some well-deserved time off from their training camp in Austria to enjoy some bonding time and to put the new players through their initiation by making them sing karaoke songs of their choice.

Jurgen Klopp FA Cup

The German told Liverpoolfc.com the night could not have gone any better and there were some excellent performances when it came to singing in front of their teammates.

"So, I'm not a social media guy, obviously, for five million right reasons how I see it. But that was a night each second should have been on a video, and we should've thrown it into the world and it would have been, 'What?! How is that possible?' It was completely spontaneous and not planned. 

"The band who played the night made it possible for us from a technical point of view. Nice name – Son of Kurt. It was really good, they made it possible for us and then the rest was outstanding. Absolutely outstanding.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"So, this night is then made, I think we all set it up for embarrassment that somebody goes up there and has to go through hell with the mic in your hand and you have to sing a song you cannot sing, you cannot whatever, you don't know the song, all these kind of things. 

Jurgen Klopp

"But the atmosphere was great, with all the fun we had (it was) still respectful. There was some unbelievably good performances, so many unbelievable performances that we really enjoyed it and the time was flying. Nobody had a (look at a watch), or whatever, it was just great."

If the spirit amongst the camp in pre-season is anything to go by, Reds fans could be set for another exciting season ahead with a togetherness, unlike anything Klopp has seen before.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Jude Bellingham Gives 'Huge Hint' At Liverpool Move As Borussia Dortmund Aim To Hold Onto England Star

By Damon Carr15 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wary Of Threat Of Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham & Arsenal In Premier League Title Race

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes To Join Liverpool

By Damon Carr45 minutes ago
Mabaya
Quotes

‘You Have to Show Some Bravery to Get There, Everybody Was Nervous When They Had to Go There, That’s Normal’ - Jurgen Klopp on Pre-season Initiations

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘It’s the First Time in My Life I Thought, Yeah, We Should Have Put That on Social Media.’ - Klopp on Austria Party That Lead to Conga

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
imago1013312683h
Media

Watch: Andrew Robertson Scores Brave Diving Header in Liverpool Training Session

By Alex Caddick8 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Just Using Our Structure in a Better Way, That’s What We Are Working On’ - Jurgen Klopp on Importance of Austria Pre-season Camp

By Matty Orme12 hours ago
Martin Terrier
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Move For Leeds United And West Ham 'Priority' Target Martin Terrier If Roberto Firmino Leaves

By Damon Carr12 hours ago