'A Night Each Second Should Have Been On Video' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Initiation Night

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the team spirit amongst his squad and how initiation night was a big hit for everyone involved.

The Reds squad took some well-deserved time off from their training camp in Austria to enjoy some bonding time and to put the new players through their initiation by making them sing karaoke songs of their choice.

The German told Liverpoolfc.com the night could not have gone any better and there were some excellent performances when it came to singing in front of their teammates.

"So, I'm not a social media guy, obviously, for five million right reasons how I see it. But that was a night each second should have been on a video, and we should've thrown it into the world and it would have been, 'What?! How is that possible?' It was completely spontaneous and not planned.

"The band who played the night made it possible for us from a technical point of view. Nice name – Son of Kurt. It was really good, they made it possible for us and then the rest was outstanding. Absolutely outstanding.

"So, this night is then made, I think we all set it up for embarrassment that somebody goes up there and has to go through hell with the mic in your hand and you have to sing a song you cannot sing, you cannot whatever, you don't know the song, all these kind of things.

"But the atmosphere was great, with all the fun we had (it was) still respectful. There was some unbelievably good performances, so many unbelievable performances that we really enjoyed it and the time was flying. Nobody had a (look at a watch), or whatever, it was just great."

If the spirit amongst the camp in pre-season is anything to go by, Reds fans could be set for another exciting season ahead with a togetherness, unlike anything Klopp has seen before.

