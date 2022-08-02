'A No-Brainer' - Diogo Jota Signs New Liverpool Contract With No Hesitation

Diogo Jota has today signed a new contract with Liverpool, keeping him at the club for another five years. The Portuguese forward shared his delight about the official news.

Liverpool's transfer window hasn't been as busy as expected, but the club have managed to get two key players tied down to new contracts.

First, it was Mohamed Salah's deal that broke the internet, after a cryptic exchange between the Egyptian's agent Ramy Abbas Issa and Liverpool's Twitter page.

IMAGO / PA Images

The loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich earlier on in the window did not go down well in the fanbase and the club seemingly are not wanting that to happen again to their best players.

Liverpool officially announced a new five-year deal for forward Diogo Jota earlier today. This will see him stay at the club until 2027, as he looks to continue to add more goals to his already incredible record.

Speaking to the Liverpool website after the news broke, Jota explained how delighted he was after putting pen to paper, stating that it was a 'no-brainer'.

"Obviously when they started singing it, it’s a moment where you need to stop and say, ‘Wow, this is happening.’ Because one thing is to arrive here, people are just, like, waiting to see what I can do. But that moment they showed appreciation as well to me.

"A no-brainer, I have to say. Obviously one of the best clubs in the world. Last year was good for me and for the team. Like I said, (it’s) a proof we are doing things right and hopefully we can keep doing that.

"An acknowledgement of the club to give me a contract and believe in me in what I’m doing. It’s massive for me. It’s like a fresh start. We have a long-term contract to fulfil all the obligations and hopefully with trophies to add."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |