'A Proper, Proper Challenge' | Jurgen Klopp Reacts to Champions League Draw

Jurgen Klopp spoke to Liverpoolfc.com after the draw took place, which saw Liverpool pitted against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool manager labelled the draw as a "proper, proper challenge."

"All of the clubs have quality, they all have pedigree and I would say they all have a chance. The good thing is that we do also, so it makes sense for us to look forward to the challenge and give it a try."

Liverpool Napoli Mohamed Salah Kalidou Koulibaly

The draw for Europe's premium competition follows a series of poor results for Liverpool after the Reds have failed to win any of their opening three Premier League games against Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United.

This isn't the first time under Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool have come up against either Ajax or Napoli - with the Reds playing Ajax back in the 2020-21 group stage, and Napoli in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 group stage.

Liverpool Ajax Anfield 2020-21

However, Rangers presents a new challenge for Jurgen Klopp's side. In fact, it presents a new challenge for Liverpool as a whole - as Rangers and Liverpool have never played a competitive fixture against each other in history.

Rangers

"Rangers are a new opponent for us but we know them, too. Their story over the last few years has been really interesting and they did really, really well to qualify for the group stage, given the teams they were up against in the qualifying matches."

One thing for certain is that this will be a tough group stage for Liverpool - with the ultimate prize lying for them at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, in Istanbul on 10 June 2023. Exactly the place where Steven Gerrard lifted Liverpool's fifth UEFA Champions League title after beating AC Milan on penalties in the 'Miracle of Istanbul'.

Liverpool

Kelleher Carabao Cup
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Liverpool Diogo Jota
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool Napoli Alisson Arkadiusz Milik
Champions League Trophy
