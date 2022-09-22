'A Real Gem' | Darwin Nunez Receives High Praise From Former Colleague

Jurgen Klopp spent big in the summer transfer window to bring in Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial fee of around £64million, potentially rising to as much as a club-record fee of £85million if he reaches certain achievements during his time at the club.

The Uruguayan initially hit the ground running after scoring against Manchester City to seal the trophy after being substituted onto the pitch in the second half. The following weekend, he bagged an equalising goal against Fulham in a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Since then, however, there's been less to shout about after he was sent off against Crystal Palace following a headbutting incident against Joachim Andersen. He returned to action against Everton, and was lively, but wasn't able to score.

Jurgen Klopp will hope that his big-money signing can prove his worth in the coming months as Liverpool prepare for a crammed fixture list before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting in November.

One man who is no doubt over the quality of Darwin Nunez is his former sports psychologist at Benfica, Evandro Mota. He was able to watch the Uruguayan's development firsthand in Portugal.

"When an athlete has the guts to admit he needs some help, it’s so much easier to work with him. That’s Darwin, a boy way ahead of his age who always kept an open mind and was willing to listen to the right people.

“When people are dealing with so much criticism, we suggest it’s best if they isolate themselves from the environment that’s doing them harm. Darwin is a kid who demands a lot for himself and realised the social media stuff would only bring him down.

“He had already overcome a lot in his life, and that episode has helped him become an even better professional. That’s what makes him a real gem, not only in terms of technical quality, but also in terms of intelligence.”

Liverpool's mastery of the transfer market during the 'Jurgen Klopp era' should be something of an inspiration for other elite European football clubs. They very rarely get a transfer wrong, and supporters at Anfield will be hopeful they see the true, ruthless Darwin Nunez in the not-too-distant future.

