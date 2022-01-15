Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'A Really Bobby Goal' - Fabinho On Roberto Firmino's Liverpool Return

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been speaking to liverpoolfc.com about the importance of the return of his Brazilian teammate Roberto Firmino.

Firmino Fabinho

The number nine has had an interrupted season so far through injury and more recently Covid-19 but returned to the squad last weekend to score an audacious goal in the 4-1 FA Cup victory against Shrewsbury.

Fabinho, who scored a rare brace himself in the victory at Anfield, enjoyed the 30 year old's goal.

“Yeah, it was good to see Bobby playing again, scoring again, a really nice goal, a really Bobby goal with the backheel."

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at AFCON, the return of Firmino carries even more importance as explained by his Brazilian international teammate.

“So it is important for him after some injuries, after he got COVID as well, so it is good for him to get some minutes in the bag, to play again.

Read More

“Now he will have the opportunity to play two or three games in a row, which is really good for him, and we know he is a really important player for us.

“He is a really good player with a lot of quality and now I think with more games he will show he’s still the same Bobby. 

"I’m sure he will score and be important for us. It’s really good that he’s back and in good shape.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Firmino Fabinho
Quotes

'A Really Bobby Goal' - Fabinho On Roberto Firmino's Liverpool Return

just now
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'Someone Who Can Do Good Things For The Team' - Fabinho On Harvey Elliott's Imminent Liverpool Return

13 minutes ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: West Ham Have 'Touched Base' With Liverpool Over Nat Phillips Transfer

30 minutes ago
Scott McTominay
Non LFC

Aston Villa v Manchester United: Predicted Line-Ups | Premier League | EPL | Ronaldo Returns, Coutinho To Start?

38 minutes ago
Philippe Coutinho
Opinions

Opinion: Liverpool Should Have Re-signed Coutinho!

45 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Report: Harvey Elliott Full Training Return Date Revealed

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'The Signals He Gives Me' - Trent Alexander Arnold On His Understanding With Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Right Side

1 hour ago
Thomas Tuchel Pep Guardiola
News

Manchester City v Chelsea - What Each Result Means For The Premier League Title Race

1 hour ago