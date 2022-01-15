'A Really Bobby Goal' - Fabinho On Roberto Firmino's Liverpool Return

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been speaking to liverpoolfc.com about the importance of the return of his Brazilian teammate Roberto Firmino.

The number nine has had an interrupted season so far through injury and more recently Covid-19 but returned to the squad last weekend to score an audacious goal in the 4-1 FA Cup victory against Shrewsbury.

Fabinho, who scored a rare brace himself in the victory at Anfield, enjoyed the 30 year old's goal.

“Yeah, it was good to see Bobby playing again, scoring again, a really nice goal, a really Bobby goal with the backheel."

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at AFCON, the return of Firmino carries even more importance as explained by his Brazilian international teammate.

“So it is important for him after some injuries, after he got COVID as well, so it is good for him to get some minutes in the bag, to play again.

“Now he will have the opportunity to play two or three games in a row, which is really good for him, and we know he is a really important player for us.

“He is a really good player with a lot of quality and now I think with more games he will show he’s still the same Bobby.

"I’m sure he will score and be important for us. It’s really good that he’s back and in good shape.”

