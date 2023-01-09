'A Right Player': Former Liverpool Player Hails Wonderkid After Wolves Cameo

Ex-Liverpool man Don Hutchison has hailed one particular Liverpool player after their 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Reds, despite lining up with a strong team, succumbed to a late equaliser from a depleted Wolves' outfit.

Goncalo Guedes gave Julen Lopetegui's side the lead before Darwin Nunez equalised for the Reds before half-time. Mo Salah capitalised on Toti Gomes' error to alleviate the Reds of pressure, before a ricochet off Hwang Hee-Chan bettered Alisson and forced a replay at Molineux.

Not many Reds players impressed, as you can imagine - but one player, in particular, caught the eye of the onlooking Hutchison in his red-tinted frustration.

'Ben Doak looks a right player', the former Liverpool, Everton, and West Ham United midfielder said on his Twitter account.

Doak, aged just 17, has sparkled during his brief appearances in a Red shirt thus far. After arriving from Celtic in February, he featured heavily for the youth sides before calls to the first-team squad in the last few games.

Doak against Derby

He has so far featured against Derby County, Aston Villa and Wolves across the three domestic competitions in England. Against Villa, he became the youngest Scot to ever play in the Premier League.

A bright future is certainly ahead for the tricky winger.

