Skip to main content
'A Right Player': Former Liverpool Player Hails Wonderkid After Wolves Cameo

IMAGO / PA Images

'A Right Player': Former Liverpool Player Hails Wonderkid After Wolves Cameo

Ex-Liverpool man Don Hutchison has hailed one particular Liverpool player after their 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Reds, despite lining up with a strong team, succumbed to a late equaliser from a depleted Wolves' outfit.

Goncalo Guedes gave Julen Lopetegui's side the lead before Darwin Nunez equalised for the Reds before half-time. Mo Salah capitalised on Toti Gomes' error to alleviate the Reds of pressure, before a ricochet off Hwang Hee-Chan bettered Alisson and forced a replay at Molineux.

Not many Reds players impressed, as you can imagine - but one player, in particular, caught the eye of the onlooking Hutchison in his red-tinted frustration.

'Ben Doak looks a right player', the former Liverpool, Everton, and West Ham United midfielder said on his Twitter account.

Doak, aged just 17, has sparkled during his brief appearances in a Red shirt thus far. After arriving from Celtic in February, he featured heavily for the youth sides before calls to the first-team squad in the last few games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Doak against Derby

Doak against Derby

He has so far featured against Derby County, Aston Villa and Wolves across the three domestic competitions in England. Against Villa, he became the youngest Scot to ever play in the Premier League.

A bright future is certainly ahead for the tricky winger.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Joao Palhinha
Match Coverage

Report: Liverpool & Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Fulham's Joao Palhinha

By Neil Andrew
Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves
Transfers

Wolves Midfielder Matheus Nunes Confirmed As £44m Liverpool Target

By Chris Stonadge
Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Five Positives To Focus On After Another Poor Liverpool Display Against Wolves

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Report: Liverpool Could Make Surprising U-Turn On Two Midfield Stars

By Chris Stonadge
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Joyce: Liverpool Are 'Unable' To Listen To Jurgen Klopp

By Chris Stonadge
Yunus Musah
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Wants' Valencia Starlet Yunus Musah In January

By Chris Stonadge
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Liverpool 'Might Go For' Moises Caicedo Claims Journalist

By Chris Stonadge
Sofyan Amrabat
Transfers

Liverpool Want £40m Target Likened To Barcelona Legend

By Chris Stonadge