Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'A Role Model For English Football' - Luis Suarez on Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson

    Author:

    Ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Luis Suarez has been speaking about his former club and in particular Jordan Henderson.

    The Uruguayan shared a changing room with the Reds captain when the club came so close to winning the Premier League in the 2013/14 season and he clearly has a lot of respect for the 31 year old.

    Jordan Henderson

    Price Tag And Learning From Experienced Players

    Suarez told UEFA.com that Henderson was under pressure when he first joined the club.

    "I think he's a player who's improved a great deal. When he joined Liverpool, he came with the tag of somebody who had cost a lot of money. He was a young, English, coming from Sunderland."

    "This may have put some pressure on him, but as he grew in confidence with the team, he took many things from Gerrard, and from experienced players such as Carragher. He took things on board from me."

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Read More

    Role Model

    Atletico's 34 year old striker went on to speak about the England international's qualities as a captain.

    "I think that, as a captain, he has matured a lot. During his career, he has helped the club grow, with his personality and playing better football. He's a role model for English football."

    "Winning a Premier League title with Liverpool must have been fantastic for him, and it's made him greater than he already was."

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Jordan Henderson
    Interviews

    'A Role Model For English Football' - Luis Suarez on Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson

    1 minute ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Borussia Dortmund Lead Race For Karim Adeyemi

    48 minutes ago
    10/31/2021 - West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with team-mate Manuel Lanzini during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
    Transfers

    Watch: Liverpool Target Jarrod Bowen Stakes Transfer Claim With Goal And Assist For West Ham

    3 hours ago
    Luis Suarez
    Interviews

    ‘I Wanted to Sign For Arsenal’ - Former Liverpool Player Luis Suarez Admits He Wanted to Sign For the Gunners

    9 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    ‘That’s How You Achieve Great Things’ - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Reveals How He Improves So Much Each Season

    9 hours ago
    Alisson
    Interviews

    Liverpool And Spain Goalkeeper Adrian Believes His Fellow Team Mate Alisson Becker Is The 'Most Complete Goalkeeper'

    10 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Liverpool Goalkeeper Adrian Believes Egypt's Mohamed Salah Is One Of World's Best All Thanks To Hard Work

    11 hours ago
    Anfield Flag
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool Monitoring Versatile Midfielder Oluwasegun Lawal At Chippenham Town

    11 hours ago