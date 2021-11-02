'A Role Model For English Football' - Luis Suarez on Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Luis Suarez has been speaking about his former club and in particular Jordan Henderson.

The Uruguayan shared a changing room with the Reds captain when the club came so close to winning the Premier League in the 2013/14 season and he clearly has a lot of respect for the 31 year old.

Price Tag And Learning From Experienced Players

Suarez told UEFA.com that Henderson was under pressure when he first joined the club.

"I think he's a player who's improved a great deal. When he joined Liverpool, he came with the tag of somebody who had cost a lot of money. He was a young, English, coming from Sunderland."

"This may have put some pressure on him, but as he grew in confidence with the team, he took many things from Gerrard, and from experienced players such as Carragher. He took things on board from me."

Role Model

Atletico's 34 year old striker went on to speak about the England international's qualities as a captain.

"I think that, as a captain, he has matured a lot. During his career, he has helped the club grow, with his personality and playing better football. He's a role model for English football."

"Winning a Premier League title with Liverpool must have been fantastic for him, and it's made him greater than he already was."

