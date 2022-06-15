'A Shoot Out For First And Second, Yet Again' - Pundit On Next Season's Premier League Title Race As Liverpool & Manchester City Look To Strengthen

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan believes that next season's Premier League title race will be a straight shootout again between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's men pushed City all the way during the last campaign losing out by just a point on a dramatic final day.

After Erling Haaland was signed by Pep Guardiola from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool responded by agreeing to the transfer of Darwin Nunez From Benfica in a deal that could rise to £85million.

In an interview with Football Insider, Whelan believes that the Uruguayan will be thrust straight into the action and that he and Haaland will be instant hits in the Premier League.

“I think he’s coming in straight away as the out-and-out number nine.

“Liverpool and Man City haven’t had that option for a few seasons now. It’s nice to see two goalscorers and natural strikers again.

“I expect both of them to light up the Premier League. They’re coming in with good records in Portugal and Germany.

“Klopp has obviously been a big admirer of Nunez for a while. He scored twice in two games against Liverpool in the Champions League.

“I think it’s the perfect move. It’s one they had to make when you see Erling Haaland coming in at City."

Whelan went on to say that he cannot see any other outcome than the same two clubs occupying the top two spots in the Premier League again.

“They’ve not messed about, they’ve got the deal done – and this has changed the dimension of the whole Premier League.

“It’s going to be a shoot-out for first and second yet again.”

