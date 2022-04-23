'A Special Occasion' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On The Merseyside Derby Clash With Everton

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been speaking about what to expect from the Merseyside derby as his team prepare to face Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

The 31 year old was brilliant in Liverpool's 4-1 victory at Goodison Park earlier in the season when he scored and provided an assist for top scorer Mohamed Salah.

In his notes for the matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com), Henderson makes it clear he is expecting to face a tough opponent in the Toffees who are fighting hard against relegation.

“The derby is always a special occasion, so hopefully it will live up to the expectation once again.

“As ever, we’re expecting an incredibly tough game against an Everton team which has its own reasons for fighting for every single point."

The England international doesn't believe that form plays too much part in how these fixtures normally pan out and it will come down to who performs on the day,

“I can also say without any shadow of a doubt that anyone who uses the league table as a gauge for what will happen in this game should think again.

“I might not fully believe the old cliché about the form book going out of the window, but I have played in more than enough of these matches to know that nothing is won on the basis of what’s happened previously. It is all about how you perform on the day."

