Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Champions League And AC Milan Legend Paulo Maldivian Says Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Will Be ‘Best Defender In History’

Virgil Van Dijk’s development under Jurgen Klopp has excelled to heights the Dutchman wouldn’t even have dreamed of. The ‘Rolls Royce’ defender has been touted by Paulo Maldini soon to be the ‘best defender in history’.

Liverpool are currently regarded as one of the best teams in the world, but there journey to the top changed when they signed one man. Virgil Van Dijk. 

Virgil van Dijk

The Reds were fighting for top four on a regular occasion, hopes of one day going back to the glory days which the club is historically used to was nothing but a dream.

Jurgen Klopp took over and started to turn the dream into reality. The most important moment that changed the thought process was the signing of Virgil Van Dijk. 

Signing the centre-back from Southampton was the moment Liverpool became title and trophy challengers. As the saying goes, attack wins you games, defence wins you title and that’s exactly what Van Dijk did. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PFA Player of the Year, Virgil Van Dijk

Speaking to well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan and Italian legend Paulo Maldini claimed that Liverpool’s powerhouse will be the best defender in the history of football. 

"I have played with some of the greatest defenders like Nesta, Baresi, Cannavaro but I feel I was unlucky not to pair with Van Dijk. Virgil will be the best defender in history of football soon."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool's FA Cup Semi-Final Clash With Manchester City

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Sean Dyche will be looking for his second win in a row at Anfield
News

Breaking: Burnley Sack Manager Sean Dyche, Decision Explained By Chairman

By Neil Andrew56 minutes ago
Southampton
Non LFC

Southampton v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 28th & May 5th

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luka Sucic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Targeting Exciting RB Salzburg Midfielder Luka Sucic To Rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's Midfield

By Matt Thielen14 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica | Five Things We Learned | The Missing Midfield Link, The Future With Ibrahima Konaté...

By Drew Alexander Ross16 hours ago