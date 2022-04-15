Champions League And AC Milan Legend Paulo Maldivian Says Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Will Be ‘Best Defender In History’

Virgil Van Dijk’s development under Jurgen Klopp has excelled to heights the Dutchman wouldn’t even have dreamed of. The ‘Rolls Royce’ defender has been touted by Paulo Maldini soon to be the ‘best defender in history’.

Liverpool are currently regarded as one of the best teams in the world, but there journey to the top changed when they signed one man. Virgil Van Dijk.

The Reds were fighting for top four on a regular occasion, hopes of one day going back to the glory days which the club is historically used to was nothing but a dream.

Jurgen Klopp took over and started to turn the dream into reality. The most important moment that changed the thought process was the signing of Virgil Van Dijk.

Signing the centre-back from Southampton was the moment Liverpool became title and trophy challengers. As the saying goes, attack wins you games, defence wins you title and that’s exactly what Van Dijk did.

Speaking to well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan and Italian legend Paulo Maldini claimed that Liverpool’s powerhouse will be the best defender in the history of football.

"I have played with some of the greatest defenders like Nesta, Baresi, Cannavaro but I feel I was unlucky not to pair with Van Dijk. Virgil will be the best defender in history of football soon."

