‘Liverpool Are a Level Above the Others’ - AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Praises Jurgen Klopp’s Side

After Liverpool knocked AC Milan out of the Champions League, one of their biggest legends Paolo Maldini made a blunt claim.

When Liverpool were drawn into their Champions League group, it was called the 'group of death'.

However, Jurgen Klopp and his side didn't get that memo and strolled through the group with six wins out of six.

After his side beat AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro in the final group stage game, club legend and current technical director Paolo Maldini said his team are very far from competing with this Liverpool side.

“Liverpool aren’t just quality, they are also mentality. That means being able to handle three games per week, handling the pressure in front of a packed stadium.

"You need to gain that through experience and being accustomed to it," said Maldini.

"Some adapt quickly, others less so and some will never get to that level, and that is how you evaluate the quality of a player.

"We know we are not there yet, but we are on the right track, and it was a very difficult group.

“We also need to specify here that Liverpool and Manchester City are a level above the others, but below that is a big gap.”

