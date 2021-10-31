Adam Lallana Talks Tactical Switch That Helped Spark Brighton Comeback Against Liverpool

On a disappointing afternoon for Liverpool which saw them throw away a two goal lead against Brighton, Adam Lallana has given an insight to the tactical change that helped turn the game.

The Reds had stormed into a two goal lead through Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane but were pegged back by strikes from Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

As reported by the Brighton & Hove Independent, Lallana spoke after the game about how the match swung after his team were outclassed early on.

VAR Review Shifts Momentum

The 33 year old was clear that it was the VAR review that ruled out what would have been Sadio Mane's second and Liverpool's third goal that gave Brighton initial impetus to fight back.

Watch: Sadio Mane's Disallowed Goal In Liverpool's 2-2 Draw With Brighton

"There was a momentum shift when VAR came to the rescue when we faffed around with it. We rode our luck a little but we had chances just before we hit the post as well."

"There was belief and we started playing and got the goal."

See More Liverpool V Brighton Coverage

Half Time Tactical Switch

The ex England international then gave some insight as to how Graham Potter and his team changed things at half time to help earn the Seagulls a point.

"At halftime we said to believe and second half was outstanding. Brave, getting on the ball, controlling the game. On another day we could have won."

"We played the ball round the back and frustrated them. We changed tactically and I went man to man on Hendo because he was controlling too much first half."

"We were fantastic. Credit to the subs that came on. Lamptey showed great impact and Mac Allister controlled it at times."

Lallana's Reception At Anfield

Former Liverpool player Lallana went on to talk about how he felt about the reception he was given by Liverpool supporters at Anfield.

"(I was) very humbled by it."

"I had an outstanding time here and unfortunate to leave without saying goodbye properly. So (it was) nice to come back to a welcome like that."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook