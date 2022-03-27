‘Best Player In History’ Liverpool Fan Adebayo Akinfenwa Gives Huge Praise To Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting better and better which for the rest of Europe is a frightening thought. He is already considered as the best full-back in the world by many, but with time on his side, could well be the best we have ever seen.

The 22-year-old is having an unbelievable season once again, playing a huge part in Liverpool’s fight for all four trophies. His defending has been highlighted by rivals at every opportunity, however, this season has barely put a foot wrong.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As well as improving his defensive game, the right-back has continued to excel going forward. With 11 assists in the league, which has him top, Alexander-Arnold is putting up numbers a centre-midfielder would be proud of.

If the league’s best playmaker continues this trajectory, he will surely be spoken about being the best full-back in footballing history, taking over the likes of Cafu and Dani Alves.

Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa not only believes he is the best full-back currently in the world, but claims if Trent Alexander-Arnold matched his attacking prowess defensively, he would be the best we have ever seen now.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Liverpool fan gave the highest of praises to the Liverpool defender.

“Best fullback in the world, I don’t care, man, yes, slightly (biased) because I am a Liverpool fan.

“You know what the worst thing is, as I see him more and more. I know people want to talk about his defending. I saw Klopp come out and say ‘he can defend’. And he can.

“But it’s because he is so good at going forward. So good, you are thinking ‘if he can defend like that. If he could defend, as good as he is going forward, then he would be the best player in history.”