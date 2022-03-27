Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

‘Best Player In History’ Liverpool Fan Adebayo Akinfenwa Gives Huge Praise To Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting better and better which for the rest of Europe is a frightening thought. He is already considered as the best full-back in the world by many, but with time on his side, could well be the best we have ever seen.

The 22-year-old is having an unbelievable season once again, playing a huge part in Liverpool’s fight for all four trophies. His defending has been highlighted by rivals at every opportunity, however, this season has barely put a foot wrong. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester

As well as improving his defensive game, the right-back has continued to excel going forward. With 11 assists in the league, which has him top, Alexander-Arnold is putting up numbers a centre-midfielder would be proud of. 

If the league’s best playmaker continues this trajectory, he will surely be spoken about being the best full-back in footballing history, taking over the likes of Cafu and Dani Alves. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa not only believes he is the best full-back currently in the world, but claims if Trent Alexander-Arnold matched his attacking prowess defensively, he would be the best we have ever seen now. 

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Liverpool fan gave the highest of praises to the Liverpool defender. 

“Best fullback in the world, I don’t care, man, yes, slightly (biased) because I am a Liverpool fan.

“You know what the worst thing is, as I see him more and more. I know people want to talk about his defending. I saw Klopp come out and say ‘he can defend’. And he can. 

“But it’s because he is so good at going forward. So good, you are thinking ‘if he can defend like that. If he could defend, as good as he is going forward, then he would be the best player in history.” 

Victor Osimhen
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United & Real Madrid Interested In Victor Osimhen, Huge Price Tag Revealed, Mohamed Salah Replacement?

By Neil Andrew7 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola
Quotes

'I Sense Some Nervousness' - Former Player Believes Manchester City Will Be Feeling Premier League Title Pressure From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
World Cup, Qatar
News

2022 World Cup: Who Has Already Qualified For Qatar? What Is Left To Be Decided?

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Premier League ball
Non LFC

Opinion: Proposing A World All-Star Tournament For Football | The Biennial World Cup Debate

By Drew Alexander Ross3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

Senegal v Egypt: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 CAF Playoff | Mane & Salah Battle For Place In Qatar

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Chelsea Stamford Bridge
Quotes

Liverpool Urged To Sign Chelsea's Potential Premier League Player Of The Year

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Declan Rice Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Expected To Join Manchester City, Manchester United & Chelsea In Race For England International Midfielder

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
USA Corner Flag
Non LFC

USA v Panama: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 CONCACAF Qualifying Match

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago