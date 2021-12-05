'African Players Saved Him' - Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Angered By Jurgen Klopp Jibe

'African Players Saved Him' - Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Angered By Jurgen Klopp AFCON Jibe
Senegal manager Aliou Cisse is not happy with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after his comments on the African Cup of Nations last month.
Klopp referenced the competition as a 'little tournament' which angered some African journalists and fans, which many believe is misguided due to the phrase being common in the English language.
Cisse though, who has been in charge of Senegal for six years, believes Klopp meant it literally.
"Who does he think he is? I manage Senegal and my players play for Klopp at Liverpool. I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events."
"He is where he is today because of African footballers. He was losing every final until Salah, Mane, Matip came to his rescue to win his first-ever major European final."
It's clear to see that Cisse is frustrated by the quotes, but Klopp has since come out and apologised to those if they were offended.
Should Cisse have been so angered? And will AFCON go ahead? It remains to be seen.
