Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'African Players Saved Him' - Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Angered By Jurgen Klopp AFCON Jibe

Author:

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse is not happy with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after his comments on the African Cup of Nations last month.

Klopp referenced the competition as a 'little tournament' which angered some African journalists and fans, which many believe is misguided due to the phrase being common in the English language.

Cisse though, who has been in charge of Senegal for six years, believes Klopp meant it literally. 

"Who does he think he is? I manage Senegal and my players play for Klopp at Liverpool. I respect Liverpool but not Klopp who undermines African football events."

"He is where he is today because of African footballers. He was losing every final until Salah, Mane, Matip came to his rescue to win his first-ever major European final."

Read More

It's clear to see that Cisse is frustrated by the quotes, but Klopp has since come out and apologised to those if they were offended.

Should Cisse have been so angered? And will AFCON go ahead? It remains to be seen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Aliou Cisse
Interviews

'African Players Saved Him' - Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Angered By Jurgen Klopp Jibe

45 seconds ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Table, Results & Matchweek 15 Fixtures - Sunday, 5th December

1 hour ago
Gianluigi Donnarumma
News

Ballon d'Or 2021: Yashin Trophy Final Rankings - Top 10

1 hour ago
Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace Match Highlights | FA Premier League | Fred Stunning Goal

2 hours ago
Harvey Barnes
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes Goal Gives Leicester 1-0 Lead At Aston Villa - What A Finish!

2 hours ago
Martiin Odegaard , Fred
Non LFC

NON LFC: Fans React To Fred Screamer For Manchester United Under Ralf Rangnick

3 hours ago
Old Trafford Manchester United
Non LFC

Non-Liverpool: Fred Puts Manchester United Ahead Against Crystal Palace In Ralf Rangnik's First Game In Charge

3 hours ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Thiago

3 hours ago