Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Former Premier League Man Warns Sadio Mane Not To 'Lose His Liverpool Legacy'

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool forward Sadio Mane not to 'lose his Liverpool legacy'.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor said; “I’d be very careful if I was Mane to not lose his Liverpool legacy,”

“For me, he’s a Liverpool legend and he doesn’t want to say the wrong thing and lose the respect of the Liverpool fans.

“He says he wants to leave and he can still be respectful to Liverpool."

“He just needs to say ‘You know what, I want to leave, Liverpool can’t meet my contract demands, I want to go somewhere else and I’ll love Liverpool forever’. There are ways to go out.”

Sadio Mane
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mane has been linked with a move away from Anfield since the Reds lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The Senegalese all-time top scorer has been linked with a big move to Bayern Munich since with talks said to be going on between the clubs regarding a fee for the 29-year-old.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016, enjoying six years with the Reds that have seen him win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup as well as other trophies.

The winger is an undoubted legend at the club, with all involved hoping that he can leave on good terms.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Was Not The Finishing Monster We See Now' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On PFA Award Winner Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew8 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah 'Shocked' By His Poor Balon D'Or Rating

By Sam Jones12 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Articles

Darwin Nunez + Liverpool v Erling Haaland + Manchester City: Stats Comparison And Breakdown | Who Is the Better Signing?

By Damon Carr36 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Opinions

Opinion: Is Reported Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Worth £100m?

By Rowan Lee49 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Is Not Complete - Agreement On Fee Missing

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Benfica Still £8million Apart In Negotiations Of Transfer For Darwin Nunez (Paul Joyce)

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Ligue One Club Leading Chase For Takumi Minamino, Liverpool's Valuation Revealed

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich Set To Submit Third Bid For Transfer Of Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago