Former Premier League Man Warns Sadio Mane Not To 'Lose His Liverpool Legacy'

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool forward Sadio Mane not to 'lose his Liverpool legacy'.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor said; “I’d be very careful if I was Mane to not lose his Liverpool legacy,”

“For me, he’s a Liverpool legend and he doesn’t want to say the wrong thing and lose the respect of the Liverpool fans.

“He says he wants to leave and he can still be respectful to Liverpool."

“He just needs to say ‘You know what, I want to leave, Liverpool can’t meet my contract demands, I want to go somewhere else and I’ll love Liverpool forever’. There are ways to go out.”

IMAGO / pressinphoto

Mane has been linked with a move away from Anfield since the Reds lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The Senegalese all-time top scorer has been linked with a big move to Bayern Munich since with talks said to be going on between the clubs regarding a fee for the 29-year-old.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016, enjoying six years with the Reds that have seen him win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup as well as other trophies.

The winger is an undoubted legend at the club, with all involved hoping that he can leave on good terms.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |