'All The Responsibility Falls On Him Now' - Former Colombian Star Faustino Asprilla On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Former Newcastle player and Colombian international Faustino Asprilla has been speaking in a recent interview about Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz.

The 25 year old joined the Reds in a shock January move from FC Porto after Tottenham Hotspur's interest in the player became known.

Since signing for Liverpool, Diaz has made an immediate impact forcing himself into Jurgen Klopp's starting lineups and scoring two goals.

Futbol Red via Sport Witness report that Asprilla believes that the weight of the Colombian national team now falls on the shoulders of the winger.

“Luis Diaz has to be the number one player responsible for what happens from now on in the Colombian national team.

“All the responsibility falls on him now; he has to realise that he is in one of the biggest teams in Europe and the Luis Diaz we see in England is the one we want to see in the national team."

Asprilla is in no doubt how important Diaz can become for Colombia over the next decade providing he is given the necessary support at international level.

“We must give him the tools to be able to develop as he does at Liverpool. I think he can become the most important player in the national team in the next ten years.”

