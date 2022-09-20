'Always Going To Be A Period Of Transition' - Medical Expert On Arthur Melo Fitness

Arthur Melo played 90 minutes for Liverpool's under-21s on Saturday in the 1-0 victory against Leicester City.

The Brazilian appears to do everything he can to get fit after a season-long loan was agreed for the midfielder by Liverpool and Juventus.

There have been mixed reports as to what the future might hold for the 26-year-old at Liverpool but Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries site told Football Insider, Arthur needs to be given time.

“Context is always key. Players can move between clubs and really struggle. Ainsley Maitland-Niles at Southampton is a recent example. Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that he isn’t ready to deliver his game plan yet. It’s the same with Arthur.

“There is a required level of fitness and you also need to deliver a game plan. If he hasn’t been used to that level at Barcelona or Juventus, it’s going to be difficult to do it straight away.

“There is always going to be a period of transition, particularly with foreign players coming to the Premier League.”

LFCTR Verdict

Arthur appears to be showing the right attitude in his quest to get match fit so he can be at his very best at Liverpool.

He has undoubted quality so he if he can get up to speed fast, he could prove to be a real asset to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

