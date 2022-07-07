'An Absolute Nightmare To Play Against' - Former Liverpool Player On Thiago Alcantara

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been speaking about midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara in a recent interview.

The Spanish international was in sensational form last season as the Reds came close to an unprecedented quadruple and Murphy, in an interview with Anfield Watch was full of admiration for the 31-year-old.

“Thiago impressed me when I first saw him playing at Barcelona and he has never stopped impressing me. I’m a midfielder and I love watching midfielders play progressive football.

"His best asset is his courage on the ball. He will take it in any pressurised situation and get you higher up the pitch. A lot of people think that every player has that courage but I’m telling you now, that’s the hardest thing, to keep getting on the ball and keep making things happen against any opposition, against any tactics designed to stop you."

'Ability To Dictate'

"The ability to dictate the tempo of a game, to quicken it up or slow it down, is one of the hardest things you can do. Stevie Gerrard was good at it but it’s a rare skill. It’s knowing when to play safe and knowing when to play quickly through the lines and Thiago has got it."

Murphy went on to say that the only downside with Thiago is the fact that he struggles to stay fit on a regular basis but when available he can be unplayable for the opposition.

"He is never going to out-jump you or out-run you or smash you in tackles but he will out-think you and out-play you, and out-manoeuvre you. His biggest fault is his inability to stay fit through a whole season which he obviously cannot be blamed for but when fit I imagine he’s an absolute nightmare to play against."

After a difficult first season at the club, Thiago became one of Liverpool's most influential players during the last campaign. If he can stay fit, Reds fans can look forward to more of the same going forward.

