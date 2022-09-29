Skip to main content
'An Amazing Player' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool's skipper has high praise for Borussia Dortmund midfielder after England draw with Germany.
After England's 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday in the UEFA Nations League, Jude Bellingham has received widespread praise for his performance.

The 19-year-old who has been continually linked with Liverpool over recent months was fantastic as he drove England forward after they fell two goals behind.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson replaced the Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the dying minutes of the match and had plenty of positive things to say about him when speaking at a McDonald's Fun Football event in Liverpool (via The Mirror).

"I like Jude, I think he's an amazing player. He's a fantastic professional and his mentality is really key for his development. I almost don't want to big him up too much because he's still a young lad!

"There will be a lot of pressure on him at a young age, but of course he's a top, top player, and I'm sure he'll have a big part to play in Qatar."

LFCTR Verdict

Henderson clearly shares the view of many Liverpool fans who are desperate to see Bellingham at Anfield next season.

There is likely to be intense competition for his signature next summer however assuming he decides to leave Dortmund.

One thing that is certain is that this is a story that will dominate the headlines over the coming weeks and months.

