'An Easy Answer' - Jurgen Klopp Reveals Which Player He Wished He Managed

The Liverpool boss has managed some incredible stars during his time at the Merseyside club, including; Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi, the list goes on.

But when he was poised with the question of which former Red would he have most liked to have been able to coach - Klopp didn't think twice about his answer.

"That's easy. It's Stevie."

Steven Gerrard played for Liverpool from 1998 until his retirement in 2015. He scored 186 goals and made 145 assists in 710 appearances for the Reds from midfield. The legend captained Liverpool to glory in the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the FA Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup. He also won the UEFA Cup back in 2000/01 prior to his captaincy.

Klopp arrived at Liverpool not long into the 2015/16 season, following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers, meaning that Gerrard never played under Klopp.

"Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach that would have been nice.

"So it's Stevie. Six years ago it would have been a different answer but now I'm here and I know him as a person and as a player so that's now an easy answer."

Gerrard was recently sacked as Aston Villa manager after being in charge of the club for roughly a year. The Liverpool boss had some words of comfort following the announcement.

"We had a little exchange this morning and I don't think we have to worry about Stevie, it's all about how you respond to setbacks and there's no doubt he'll come back from that."

