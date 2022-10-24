Skip to main content

'An Easy Answer' - Jurgen Klopp Reveals Which Player He Wished He Managed

Jurgen Klopp revealed which former Liverpool player he wishes he was able to manage during his time at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss has managed some incredible stars during his time at the Merseyside club, including; Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi, the list goes on.

But when he was poised with the question of which former Red would he have most liked to have been able to coach - Klopp didn't think twice about his answer.

"That's easy. It's Stevie."

Liverpool Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard played for Liverpool from 1998 until his retirement in 2015. He scored 186 goals and made 145 assists in 710 appearances for the Reds from midfield. The legend captained Liverpool to glory in the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, the FA Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup. He also won the UEFA Cup back in 2000/01 prior to his captaincy.

Steven Gerrard Liverpool Istanbul UEFA Champions League

Klopp arrived at Liverpool not long into the 2015/16 season, following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers, meaning that Gerrard never played under Klopp.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach that would have been nice.

"So it's Stevie. Six years ago it would have been a different answer but now I'm here and I know him as a person and as a player so that's now an easy answer."

Gerrard was recently sacked as Aston Villa manager after being in charge of the club for roughly a year. The Liverpool boss had some words of comfort following the announcement.

"We had a little exchange this morning and I don't think we have to worry about Stevie, it's all about how you respond to setbacks and there's no doubt he'll come back from that."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Tottenham Hotspur Heung-min Son
Transfers

Heung-Min Son Looking To Leave Tottenham With Liverpool, Real Madrid And PSG Among Clubs Alerted

By Damon Carr
Liam Gallagher
News

Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC

By Justin Foster
Barry Lewtas
Quotes

Liverpool U21s Boss Barry Lewtas on Calvin Ramsay, Ben Doak & Recent Derby Win

By Alex Caddick
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest

By Neil Andrew
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder's Contract Situation Monitored By Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Alisson Liverpool
News

Three Post World Cup Premier League Matches Rescheduled For Liverpool FC

By Justin Foster
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League Group A: What Do Liverpool Need To Qualify For The Round Of 16?

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfers

Liverpool Prepare January Transfer Move For Two Borussia Dortmund Stars

By Owen Cummings