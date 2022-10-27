Andrew Robertson Reveals What Happened Between Him & Darwin Nunez In Liverpool's 3-0 Ajax Win

Liverpool secured their place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after their 3-0 win away at Ajax last night.

A first-half goal from Mohamed Salah gave the reds the lead at the break, before Darwin Nunez and youngster Harvey Elliott added a goal each in the second half.

The game also saw more minutes for full-back Andrew Robertson, who recently returned to first-team action after an injury layoff.

The Scotsman was delighted with getting the job done in Holland, telling BT Sport: "We knew they had to win, we knew what the circumstances were in the game, and they've tried to start fast. I don't think we calmed down quick enough, losing too many balls and things like that."

Yesterday's game marked 'Robbo's' 50th European appearance for Liverpool. He continued: "The important thing was we didn't concede, we stayed in the game. I think they had one big chance, but apart from that we managed to keep it tight.

Then it was just about getting the first goal, winning the second balls and Hendo's done unbelievable to pick out Mo."

Klopp's side didn't get off to the best of starts, coming under lots of pressure from the home side and failing to really get a foothold on the game.

Robertson added: "I think after that goal we really settled down and started playing our own football and then in the second half we really came into our own and obviously got a massive three points.

It's always nice to get through before the last game."

Darwin Nunez perhaps should have had a goal before the half-time break, after Roberto Firmino squared a ball to him, seemingly giving the Uruguayan a tap-in, which he spared.

Liverpool's number '26' revealed what happened between him and Nunez at half-time: "Darwin was in at half-time really angry at himself and disappointed for missing that chance.

I sat next to him in the changing room, and I don't know if he understood a word I said, but I said, 'I'll put a cross on your head and you'll score, no problem' - maybe we need to say that more often!

The relief on the face of Liverpool's summer signing following his headed finished showed his desire to put his mistakes right, he now has 6 Liverpool goals in 636 minutes of action.

