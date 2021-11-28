‘Andy Robertson Showed Why He’s Number One’ - Former Manchester City Player on Robertson v Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas v Andy Robertson has been a massive talking point this season and former Manchester City player Micah Richards has chimed in on the debate.

Andy Robertson started this season a bit off the pace compared to his previous campaigns.

This paired with an injury he picked up, Kostas Tsimikas got his time to shine and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and ran with it.

The Greek international massively impressed every time he stepped onto the pitch.

Due to Robertson being off the pace and Tsimikas showing amazing form, a lot of Liverpool fans were calling for the Scotland captain to be dropped.

However, Robertson played against Southampton and was one of the best players on the pitch. He really looked like his old self and he also grabbed an assist.

After the game, former Manchester City player and BBC pundit Micah Richards gave his verdict on the left-back debate and backed the Scottish international.

“Tsimikas has played outstandingly well but Robertson showed today why he’s number one. Everything in his game was just brilliant, from start to finish he gives so much energy," said Richards.

“The variance he’s got to his game, he doesn’t just play the simple pass. They couldn’t deal with him. This was a performance to say I’m still one of the best defenders in the league. Top performance, from a top player.”

