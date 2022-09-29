Andy Robertson Makes Long-Term Liverpool Pledge

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is currently nursing a knee problem which ruled him out of the Champions League win over Ajax and the international break.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Reports are suggesting that he will not be ready to return once the Premier League resumes at the weekend and as a result, he will miss the clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kostas Tsimikas will continue to deputise and in the Greek international, Jurgen Klopp has real competition for Robertson's starting place.

28-year-old Robertson hasn't been at his best since the season started and may benefit from his injury absence. There is no doubt however how important he is to Klopp's team, playing a huge part in Liverpool's success over recent years and as cited by LFC Transfer Room he admitted he wants to stay at Anfield for the rest of his career.

'Ideally I want to finish my career at Liverpool. If I can stay at the top of my game for my whole career, that's the route I'll go down.'

Liverpool and Klopp will be keen to see Robertson return from injury and to his best form as soon as possible.

The Reds have nine games in a busy October so he will be needed to share game time with Tsimikas as the team try and recover from a disappointing start to the season.

