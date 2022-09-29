Skip to main content
Andy Robertson Makes Long-Term Liverpool Pledge

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Andy Robertson Makes Long-Term Liverpool Pledge

The Scotland captain explains his quest to stay at the top of the game for his whole career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is currently nursing a knee problem which ruled him out of the Champions League win over Ajax and the international break.

Liverpool Andrew Robertson

Reports are suggesting that he will not be ready to return once the Premier League resumes at the weekend and as a result, he will miss the clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kostas Tsimikas will continue to deputise and in the Greek international, Jurgen Klopp has real competition for Robertson's starting place.

28-year-old Robertson hasn't been at his best since the season started and may benefit from his injury absence. There is no doubt however how important he is to Klopp's team, playing a huge part in Liverpool's success over recent years and as cited by LFC Transfer Room he admitted he wants to stay at Anfield for the rest of his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'Ideally I want to finish my career at Liverpool. If I can stay at the top of my game for my whole career, that's the route I'll go down.'

Liverpool and Klopp will be keen to see Robertson return from injury and to his best form as soon as possible.

The Reds have nine games in a busy October so he will be needed to share game time with Tsimikas as the team try and recover from a disappointing start to the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, Dortmund 'Very Attentive' To Sander Berge

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Curtis Jones
News

Calvin Ramsay And Curtis Jones Liverpool Injury Updates

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Reduce Asking Price For On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Arthur Melo

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Articles

'It Definitely Makes My Job A Lot Easier' - Liverpool Football Club ED&I Boss Praises Staff Impact

By Rowan Lee
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold 'Concrete' Interest In Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew
imago1015112383h
Quotes

'This Gives Other People An Opportunity' - Matt Beard Looks Ahead To Liverpool Women Cup Tie

By Rowan Lee
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'An Amazing Player' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
imago1015114147h
Quotes

'We Have To Adapt' - Matt Beard Reflects On Liverpool Women's Derby Day Defeat To Everton

By Rowan Lee