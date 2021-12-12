Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Andy Robertson Discusses Premier League Title Race Between Liverpool, Manchester City & Chelsea

Author:

Liverpool defender and Scotland captain Andy Robertson has recently spoken about the Premier League title race between Liverpool, Manchester City & Chelsea.

This season's title race in beginning to hot up between Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Andy Robertson

All sides won yesterday but they had to rely on penalties to win the respective games.

Speaking after Liverpool's 1-0 win over Aston Villa, Andy Robertson spoke about the team's thoughts on their title rivals.

“We know there’s not much room for error – they know that as well. We need to try to win games, we need to keep winning momentum and everything like that. I didn’t know we had all won with penalties but it is what it is.

Read More

“Obviously Man City played before us, we knew they’d got a crucial three points against Wolves and it was important that we kept the pressure on. Luckily we’ve managed that and now we move onto Thursday.

"Us and City have been here before and then Chelsea, since Tuchel came in, have been a really, really good team. Really solid, obviously winning the Champions League and then they’ll fancy their chances this season."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

