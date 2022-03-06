Skip to main content
'He’s Been Incredible' - Andy Robertson Praises Trent Alexander-Arnold After West Ham Game

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has praised his Liverpool full-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold after an amazing display against West Ham.

There is no doubt that Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the best full-back partnership in the world.

The pair have 20 assists in the Premier League combined this season and we're only in March!

Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson

Speaking after the West Ham game, Robertson heaped praise, while also having a little dig, at Trent's performances this season.

“He’s been incredible. The goalline clearance was special, [he was] slightly out of position to start if I’m going to be critical but his recovery run was incredible – the speed and determination to get back on the line,” said Robertson. 

“To be honest, we speak a lot about assists but for me, that is the most important thing he has done. 

"The assist was a mishit shot! He’s admitted that! 16 assists of the season is incredible but today his most important contribution is the clearance off the line.

“That kept us in the lead and kept us 1-0 up when really it should’ve been a goal. It was really good from him, incredible determination and an incredible goal contribution – long may that continue.”

