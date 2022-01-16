Skip to main content
‘He Knew He Should Have Scored That’ - Andy Robertson on Takumi Minamino’s Miss V Arsenal

Andy Robertson has given his view on Takumi Minamino's miss v Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final 

When Takumi Minamino missed an open goal v Arsenal earlier in the week, a lot of people questioned his place in this squad.

The Japanese international hasn't really had a solid run in the team since he joined but you can tell the team value his qualities.

Takumi Minamino

The 27-year-old showed his class against Brentford today when he grabbed Liverpool's third and final goal after he came on as a substitute.

Speaking after the game, his teammate Andy Robertson gave his thoughts on Minamino and talked about his miss earlier in the week.

“Probably a lot got said about Taki’s chance on Thursday night; he knew he should have scored that, of course he should have," said Robertson.

Read More

"But it’s important when you miss a good chance as a striker, you put it right and he did that today.

“It’s probably one of the easier ones he’ll score but it was really good play by Bobby and him for the press. 

"And for Taki to slot it home, really happy for him on his birthday but also that he’s getting a run in the team.

“To score goals as a striker, there’s no better feeling so that should give him confidence.”

'He Knew He Should Have Scored That' - Andy Robertson on Takumi Minamino's Miss V Arsenal

