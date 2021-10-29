'I Love Playing With Mo' Liverpool's Andy Robertson Hopes FSG And Mohamed Salah Can Sort Situation Out

Liverpool and Scotland's Andy Robertson says he wants FSG and Mohamed Salah to sort out the contract situation.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the left-back has revealed his desire to continue playing with 'world's best' Mohamed Salah.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 'Egyptian King' is currently regarded as the best player in the world and talks about his new contract is thee hot topic.

"I hope that I can continue to play with him. I love playing with Mo and I love playing with all the lads around me and you don't want to see anyone leave"

"Hopefully they can reach a solution because if he's not the world's best, he's definitely in the discussion for it and they're the type of players you want at this club, they're the type of players that the fans at his club deserve."

Andy Robertson also reveals Mohamed Salah's ambitions, stating that the Egyptian will want to carry on his form all season like he has done in past seasons.

"Hopefully that continues and he can stay for a bit longer."

"He's an incredible player and I think at this moment he's the world's best and he'll want to continue that"

"He won't want it for nine or 10 games, which he's done so far, he'll want to do it for a whole season like he's done previously and hopefully he can do it, because it gives us the best chance of scoring goals and winning trophies.'"

Will Mohamed Salah's contract be sorted soon? All we know is, fans want it, players want it, Mohamed Salah himself wants it. Do FSG want it?

