Ange Postecoglou Tipped To Be Next Liverpool Manager After Jurgen Klopp

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

Ange Postecoglou Tipped To Be Next Liverpool Manager After Jurgen Klopp

Celtic manager is 'good enough' to be next Liverpool boss according to former Bhoys player.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A former Celtic player has tipped Ange Postecoglou to be the next manager at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp.

The 57-year-old had an instant impact after being appointed as manager at Celtic Park helping them reclaim their SPL crown from rivals Rangers in his first season.

A former player at the club, Paul Slane told Grosvenor Sport (via Liverpool Echo) that he thinks Postecoglou will replace Klopp at Liverpool with the German's contract set to expire in 2026.

Will Postegcoglou Replace Klopp?

Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou

The Celtic manager has been tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

The German has a contract at Liverpool until 2026.

“I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do. I think he’ll be the next Liverpool manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him. Who else takes the Liverpool job after Klopp?

"At times in this season’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, the European champions, Celtic were unbelievable, so I think Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be the next Liverpool manager. If people think Graham Potter is better than Postecoglou, and he can get the Chelsea job, then they’re wrong.”

LFCTR Verdict

Postecoglou has impressed at Celtic and could well find himself sought after by a number of big clubs if he continues in the same vein.

There are not many Liverpool fans that will want to think about life after Klopp however and will be hoping he can build on his legacy at the Merseyside club.

